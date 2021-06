retrospect

leaves longing

dying in the dust

waiting for a drink

of sunday morn

the taste of everafter

will singe the devil’s tongue –

with want for life

we pressed against –

the hope for

things undone

there are no words

I’ve tried them all –

and made a few my own

folded verses

into maps –

so sure they’d take me

home

of ways

the heart remembers –

a name among the scars

how could we want

for heaven –

and still not see

the stars

. . .