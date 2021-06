the truth

is written somewhere

tucked amid the rhyme

memories –

watered down by time

the ease

of barely touching

skin erasing skin –

a tender kiss

remembers me

again

whatever this surrender

tis a life

I put behind –

purple fields

and poetry

swimming in your eyes

sometimes

I wake

within a dream

within the dream we made –

searching in the dark

to find a page

. . .