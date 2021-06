I’m not so good

at dancing –

no good at standing still

I can call each star

by name –

but never will

there’s a code

that I was given –

a promise I must keep

no matter how

or long

the winter sleeps

I’ll wrap myself

in summer

and tiptoe past the night –

sweating snow

and longing for a fight

I’m no good at love

forsaken –

silence wears

my waiting thin

I’m no good at letting go

if there’s a chance

we start again

I’m not so good at dancing

. . .