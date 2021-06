see me here

a golden shard

of sun

a purple flame

an iris

spent with dew

wears no shame

in the ribbon

where forever

leans soft

into the light –

crickets sigh

as winter pines

bow down

see me

in the evening

when every life

is stilled

a slash of feathers

carving –

a presence

none can fill

see me a savior

a whisper

from the fall –

saved for love

as smoke to cloud

breath

as none

at all

. . .