Tags
all we've known to love, and still, gifts, home, life, lifetimes more, love, naked truth, summer, where we were when
let me be
always –
a choice yet to make
decided one evening
to fall
to lean out the window
and pull down the moon –
to wait out the winter
without one regret
til midnight is shamed
by threats of retreat
til moths
fill light with their wings
when morning is scattered
by every goodbye
and I’m making plans
to escape
wrapped in a blanket
penned to your heart
lavender sheets
hung out to dry
forgive my remembrance
get me to home
returned to your arms
late one July
I’ve forgotten how warm
the afternoon sun –
baked into memory
how long
you remain
. . .