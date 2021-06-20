let me be

always –

a choice yet to make

decided one evening

to fall

to lean out the window

and pull down the moon –

to wait out the winter

without one regret

til midnight is shamed

by threats of retreat

til moths

fill light with their wings

when morning is scattered

by every goodbye

and I’m making plans

to escape

wrapped in a blanket

penned to your heart

lavender sheets

hung out to dry

forgive my remembrance

get me to home

returned to your arms

late one July

I’ve forgotten how warm

the afternoon sun –

baked into memory

how long

you remain

. . .