of moments

you remain –

alone within my country

as one within the pounding

a legion formed

of heart

given one good reason

for words

no one could answer

a language

only I

could understand

of moments

you a prisoner

to the memory of missing

a sacred land

once charted

by your hands

of moments

would another do –

or ever be the same

a reason for belonging

once you loved

once you knew –

a story undivided

a place beyond the fight

language passed

without the fault

of sound

. . .