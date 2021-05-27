Tags
abundance, forgiveness, gifts bigger than hands to hold, lessons, loss, love, poet, redemption, truth, verse
of sorrows
I have spoken –
not with tears
or sore regret
for every time the leaving left
a heart not broken yet
an ailing porch
and night pulled close
with nothing much to fear
for the sound of love
returning home –
cross miles
and men – and years
the first to fold
of every sin
begged forgiveness come
without the need for telling
would save us –
every one
came the night
by firelight –
and kept the coffee strong
til morning fell
with none to tell –
of righteousness gone wrong
as scattered verse
by prophets cursed
can’t be one to say –
what reasons came for letting go
and not a one to stay
. . .