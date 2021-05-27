of sorrows

I have spoken –

not with tears

or sore regret

for every time the leaving left

a heart not broken yet

an ailing porch

and night pulled close

with nothing much to fear

for the sound of love

returning home –

cross miles

and men – and years

the first to fold

of every sin

begged forgiveness come

without the need for telling

would save us –

every one

came the night

by firelight –

and kept the coffee strong

til morning fell

with none to tell –

of righteousness gone wrong

as scattered verse

by prophets cursed

can’t be one to say –

what reasons came for letting go

and not a one to stay

. . .