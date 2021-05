when echoes

are the only proof

of words

we said that day –

a blush returned

with mention of your name

how many times

the pull of lines

have made for you a bed

a place where you might linger

as every note

is read

I’ve given rhyme

a bit of time –

and still

I find you there

caught between

a poem

and a prayer

a weight of verse

your touch – a place within

committed to a page –

returned whene’er

I reach for you

again

. . .