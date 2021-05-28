whatever life

i’ve left to owe

of graces given me –

gardens not yet seeded

in my wake

let me go

the way of winds

denied the fate of man

as longing proved

another soul

to save

let me dance

three angels deep

for moments undeserved

as lilac blooms

wherever roses grow

let me be

your secrets

a dream within your dream

as life restored –

a truth nobody

knows

. . .