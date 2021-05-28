whatever life
i’ve left to owe
of graces given me –
gardens not yet seeded
in my wake
let me go
the way of winds
denied the fate of man
as longing proved
another soul
to save
let me dance
three angels deep
for moments undeserved
as lilac blooms
wherever roses grow
let me be
your secrets
a dream within your dream
as life restored –
a truth nobody
knows
. . .
grandfathersky said:
I like this form, giving the reader a different voice, even a hesitation to find the lines and verse ❤️
tornadoday said:
❤
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.