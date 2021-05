i was never here

where anyone would see

how the sun

became my words

became my skin –

midnight was my pulse

never far

from being found

tho near enough

near enough to hear –

where a practiced word

might fall –

and I beside

who can say

where i was

when you remembered

all i was

how it felt

to lose

a memory

. . .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related