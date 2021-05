you are river

and I the mountains –

carved a place

of silk and stone

memory

of rain and ocean

miles behind –

forever home

as one way back

and one way forward –

pristine valleys

canyons deep

as once the night

have you forgotten –

we bound a star

this wish to keep

you are forest

and I the meadow

wrapped in summer

tho winter lies

beneath our feet –

it snows a river

oceans melt

to fill the sky

. . .