I am the road

an evening sunset –

left to burn

against your brow

I am the memory

of other summers –

where life began anew

somehow

I am breath

I am October –

a field of reds

where heaven grew

I am words

tho never uttered

I am life

returned for you

another me

as seasons follow

within the count

of death to days –

I am love

I will not falter

where’re the heart

my truth remains

. . .