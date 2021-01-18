in the swell of the tide

a breath before rising –

in the roll of the sands

neath the shore

I’ve noticed the rivers

run deeper than blood –

and the trees

taller still than before

I’ve reckoned the sun

how she leans to the right

when no one is watching

but me

how she warms to my skin

as home she remembers –

a lantern set high

on the sea

sometimes morning

awakens the night –

with whispers of promise undone

prickled by weeds

berries and blossom –

fireflies skimming

the pond

bitterly sweet

scattered transgressions –

as who for another

moment would trade

dust from a memory

of life as we knew –

to wait for a night

in the shade

. . .