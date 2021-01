daylight

sends a shiver

down my spine –

before I heed the wanting –

to resurrect a dream

twilight

wakes a longing –

where my heart has disappeared

and I am left to grieve

for times

between

I want to

understand –

how it is

you found me here

as paper birds

imagined into flight

as breezes blew

seedlings of a life

before I lived

moments rush to silence

the name you took

last night

. . .