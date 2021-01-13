Tags

get me to singing
like some old guitar
a bit of boards straining
for tune –
the one you played
remember that time –
chords and crescendos
of me wanting you

get me
to forever
we swore there would be
feather beds
wrapped
with cotton sheets
long nights passed
with but a whisper between –
summer smiles
and kisses –
an old porch swing

get me
to sunrise
without worry for sleep –
questions
for all this love means
move me
to make you –
these lips to beg you
stay
silent reminders
to breathe

. . .