get me to singing

like some old guitar

a bit of boards straining

for tune –

the one you played

remember that time –

chords and crescendos

of me wanting you

get me

to forever

we swore there would be

feather beds

wrapped

with cotton sheets

long nights passed

with but a whisper between –

summer smiles

and kisses –

an old porch swing

get me

to sunrise

without worry for sleep –

questions

for all this love means

move me

to make you –

these lips to beg you

stay

silent reminders

to breathe

. . .