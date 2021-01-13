get me to singing
like some old guitar
a bit of boards straining
for tune –
the one you played
remember that time –
chords and crescendos
of me wanting you
get me
to forever
we swore there would be
feather beds
wrapped
with cotton sheets
long nights passed
with but a whisper between –
summer smiles
and kisses –
an old porch swing
get me
to sunrise
without worry for sleep –
questions
for all this love means
move me
to make you –
these lips to beg you
stay
silent reminders
to breathe
. . .
finbarsgift said:
Wonderful poem 🤗
Have a pleasant day!
thereluctantpoet said:
Reblogged this on The Reluctant Poet.