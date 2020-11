yesterday

I wrote your name

in shades of winter blue

curled against the margin

of a page

evening come

to claim my days –

but worried not the heart

and more than once

the ink was pressed –

to wonder

why you came

a question

left unanswered –

as dreaming fell to night

mesmerized by places

lifetimes gone

stars I know

they sparkle there –

brush the same dark sky

flickers falling

all these miles

from home

. . .