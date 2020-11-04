longing
paints a picture
with colors still I bleed
crimson red raspberry
melon sweet
harbingers
of stories rent
lessons yet to learn
lives are reconstructed
over tea
promise
I was sworn to keep
with words
forgotten now
whispers of a truth
I put away
are breathed anew each morning
and folded into rhyme –
evermore to spend
another day
moments
gather silent
in dust beneath my bed
circles to the table
souvenirs
of seasons
unremembered
before I knew your name –
lives I traded
just to find you here
. . .