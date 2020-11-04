longing

paints a picture

with colors still I bleed

crimson red raspberry

melon sweet

harbingers

of stories rent

lessons yet to learn

lives are reconstructed

over tea

promise

I was sworn to keep

with words

forgotten now

whispers of a truth

I put away

are breathed anew each morning

and folded into rhyme –

evermore to spend

another day

moments

gather silent

in dust beneath my bed

circles to the table

souvenirs

of seasons

unremembered

before I knew your name –

lives I traded

just to find you here

. . .