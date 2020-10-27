Tags

another dawn
no different
than every day before –
a drink too much
whiskey chased by rain
a letter penned
and folded –
deeper than my fears
a lonely side
of pride
I’ll not complain

keys
and I’ve forgotten
what I cared for
near enough
to lock him up
with promises and gin
negligence by proxy
I can hardly rest
I dare not sleep –
I will not dream
again

by noon
my heart will wonder
what made me feel this way
these hands
will have no memory of us
no warmth where you might linger
a favorite perfume –
pressed into the places
that I love

. . .