another dawn

no different

than every day before –

a drink too much

whiskey chased by rain

a letter penned

and folded –

deeper than my fears

a lonely side

of pride

I’ll not complain

keys

and I’ve forgotten

what I cared for

near enough

to lock him up

with promises and gin

negligence by proxy

I can hardly rest

I dare not sleep –

I will not dream

again

by noon

my heart will wonder

what made me feel this way

these hands

will have no memory of us

no warmth where you might linger

a favorite perfume –

pressed into the places

that I love

. . .