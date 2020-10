I remember well

the girl you loved –

a whisper barely spoke

walked a wooded path

from heart to home

waiting for an echo

the name

you gave to breath –

was all the same

all I’ve come

to know

that girl

she carried heaven

pretending she was wise –

known for trapping wishes

in a jar

looping letters

one on top –

a name converged with yours

how many times

we married

one night

beneath the stars

. . .