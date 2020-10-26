once before

the sun was burnt

against a winter sky –

as snowflakes fell

to hide the path of light

morning woke

within a shade

of charcoal

dust

and shale –

poppies raised

their weary heads

goodnight

prepared to greet

their savior –

a story all but told

how planets carved a path

around the moon

stars succumb

to melting

beneath the evergreens –

lies we reinvested

as the truth

deep within the

stillness

mystery unfurled

as lovers sought the start

of something new

forgotten

to the splendor

of a world turned upside down –

timing slipped

to nothing

we could do

another time

some other life –

a morning much like this

is haunted by a memory

of the one –

a day when flowers drifted

across a winter black

searching out the shadows

for the sun

. . .

“I’ve never loved the wrong person, but I have loved the right people at the wrong time. The wrong life. The wrong moment.”