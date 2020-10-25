the rain

remembers everything

the chill –

the warmth

the sun

she dances on my window

late at night

playing songs

forgotten me –

how could I have known

she shares with me

the memory

of winter’s sweet delight

buckets full

as creeks run o’er –

the river has no bounds

but for home

a lover seeks the sea

banks are lost

beneath the push

of pines against the waves

babies float

as ancients watch

for me

pure the smell

of mystery –

when flushed from neath

the clouds –

longing carved

to every standing stone

music rises

from the pound

of needles to the dirt

sins are lost

this wanting to atone

. . .