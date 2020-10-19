left as the morning

was dried from the roses

and last night’s confession

absolved by the sun

drove just as heaven

found dirt in Kentucky

yet slowed not the heart

getting on

another night’s rest

much better than last

and nothing much here

to pretend

but I dare not regret

choices once made

or the etch of their work

on my skin

was innocence lost

in the will to believe

– blinders matched to my eyes

was destiny tied

to a white picket fence

anchored by wishes

fell from the sky

another day done

as the truth was set free

sooner or later I lost

the plan to give more

than was mine to conceive

in dreams

I can barely recall

the pillow made dark

by yesterdays’ tears

words in silence replayed

even now

as the last glimpse

of night disappears

shadows fall by the way

is it this I awaited

a long stretch of ache –

of whiskey and wishes

a favorite song

made right

in remembering

the ways we were come

as last night’s confession

absolved by the sun

. . .