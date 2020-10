tempt not these eyes

with lust for the river

dried to my feet

by the sand

cursed as I might

the azure blue mountains –

for trust

I was want

to withstand

a blade freshly carved

from a goldenrod meadow

bends round my finger just so

imparting a mystery

my heart

deems to wonder –

on lives polished black

by my soul

I am mist

gathered places –

the essence of longing

as breath come to blush in the spring

oceans are pining

for one more forever –

a page washed away

as I dreamed

. . .