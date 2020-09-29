just beyond the branches reach

beyond the furthest light –

I remember well a reef

of diamond shards –

a single arm reaching out

into the vast unknown

cradled as we were

against the stars

waters swirled around us

sands were washed away –

oceans fell their sorrows

at our knees

poetry was written

with ne’er a thought to rhyme –

carried by the tide

into the sea

the moon was still our friend

embers before dawn –

angels wept for worlds

beyond our own

traces of eternity

still shine beyond the trees –

awaiting our remembrance

to be known

. . .