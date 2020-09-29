Tags
blessing, closer to forever than the stars, eternity, home, light, love, memory, nearer, remembering, soul, truth, witness
just beyond the branches reach
beyond the furthest light –
I remember well a reef
of diamond shards –
a single arm reaching out
into the vast unknown
cradled as we were
against the stars
waters swirled around us
sands were washed away –
oceans fell their sorrows
at our knees
poetry was written
with ne’er a thought to rhyme –
carried by the tide
into the sea
the moon was still our friend
embers before dawn –
angels wept for worlds
beyond our own
traces of eternity
still shine beyond the trees –
awaiting our remembrance
to be known
. . .