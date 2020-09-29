Tags

just beyond the branches reach
beyond the furthest light –
I remember well a reef
of diamond shards –
a single arm reaching out
into the vast unknown
cradled as we were
against the stars

waters swirled around us
sands were washed away –
oceans fell their sorrows
at our knees
poetry was written
with ne’er a thought to rhyme –
carried by the tide
into the sea

the moon was still our friend
embers before dawn –
angels wept for worlds
beyond our own
traces of eternity
still shine beyond the trees –
awaiting our remembrance
to be known

. . .