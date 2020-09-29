I break

when least expected –

and rise against my will

sometimes I race

sometimes I’m standing still

I’ve known the hurt

of heartbreak

the salty sting of tears

how long the morning after

when after all these years

I still recall

without regret –

most every goodbye kiss

the whisper of remember me

to moments such as this

hearts entreating

music stirring just beneath

my skin

as melodies we played

are played again

. . .