Tags
echoes beneath my skin, home, life, love, moments, remember me, sometimes, soul speak, story, time, touch, trust, truth, woman
I break
when least expected –
and rise against my will
sometimes I race
sometimes I’m standing still
I’ve known the hurt
of heartbreak
the salty sting of tears
how long the morning after
when after all these years
I still recall
without regret –
most every goodbye kiss
the whisper of remember me
to moments such as this
hearts entreating
music stirring just beneath
my skin
as melodies we played
are played again
. . .