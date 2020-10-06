when at last

the wind is gone

and all the seeds dispersed

when comes a night

so cold it fills

my bones

will then

I cease to wonder –

do you understand

me now –

the ways I cursed

when first you came

and I was found

somehow

burst as bloom

returned of spring –

one april day I woke

found you there

with ne’er a word to say

who knows

how long

forever takes –

where and when I’ll find

the seed I let

to go

just yesterday

. . .