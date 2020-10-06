Tags
when at last
the wind is gone
and all the seeds dispersed
when comes a night
so cold it fills
my bones
will then
I cease to wonder –
do you understand
me now –
the ways I cursed
when first you came
and I was found
somehow
burst as bloom
returned of spring –
one april day I woke
found you there
with ne’er a word to say
who knows
how long
forever takes –
where and when I’ll find
the seed I let
to go
just yesterday
. . .
osasu29 said:
wow