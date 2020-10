in moments

just before the dream

I recall another life

sunlight through the curtains –

a whispering of pines

waiting by my window

watching for a sign

for another you –

come some other time

and for a while

there is no distance

greater than a sigh –

no night

denied of sleep

would I divide

between the life I understand

and another lived apart

safe as is my pillow –

a refuge to

my heart

. . .