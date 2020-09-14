in another place

I was –

crushed beneath the shadows

bowing down my head

chasing truths

do you remember

how it was –

the giving in to silence

as the echo of ten thousand

tired boots

a night succumb

to whispers –

a morning without shame

lights beyond the highway

burning sand

do you remember

was I with you

when the mountains

fell around

as waters rushed

to fill an empty land

I know you now

as I knew you then

another life

with nothing changed

this sweet goodnight

bathed in light

is reason

why we came

. . .