Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

in another place
I was –
crushed beneath the shadows
bowing down my head
chasing truths
do you remember
how it was –
the giving in to silence
as the echo of ten thousand
tired boots
a night succumb
to whispers –
a morning without shame
lights beyond the highway
burning sand
do you remember
was I with you
when the mountains
fell around
as waters rushed
to fill an empty land
I know you now
as I knew you then
another life
with nothing changed
this sweet goodnight
bathed in light
is reason
why we came

. . .