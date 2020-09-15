Tags
come around some sunday, kiss, life, love, memory, moments, shared habits, spirit, stars, tell me, time, truth
make sense of me
when I cannot –
read my story o’er
throw me in the fountain
– make a wish with me
for more
then tell them how
tell them everything
you dared believe once true
of how it was I sought
and where I found you
of lifetimes passed
and moments spread
to breach the will of time
whispers made to blankets
as you were made to mine
shared a breath
became a secret –
of lives before this one is spent
longing forgave the kiss
became
a holy sacrament
. . .