make sense of me

when I cannot –

read my story o’er

throw me in the fountain

– make a wish with me

for more

then tell them how

tell them everything

you dared believe once true

of how it was I sought

and where I found you

of lifetimes passed

and moments spread

to breach the will of time

whispers made to blankets

as you were made to mine

shared a breath

became a secret –

of lives before this one is spent

longing forgave the kiss

became

a holy sacrament

. . .