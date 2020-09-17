I feel the blush

of a million sighs

whene’er I walk this road

as witness to the place

I go alone

when comes the blaze

of afternoon –

shades I recognize

are laced between the branches

falling round

reminders of another time

was all we knew of love –

sycamore and maple

spinning down

silence rings

in memories –

as close to now was then

whispers falling

echoes met by stone

one hundred years of living

reflected in your eyes

lifetimes come –

ten thousand

dusty roads

. . .