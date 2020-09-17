Tags
another day, becoming me, faith, journey, life, love, reflection, story, truth
I feel the blush
of a million sighs
whene’er I walk this road
as witness to the place
I go alone
when comes the blaze
of afternoon –
shades I recognize
are laced between the branches
falling round
reminders of another time
was all we knew of love –
sycamore and maple
spinning down
silence rings
in memories –
as close to now was then
whispers falling
echoes met by stone
one hundred years of living
reflected in your eyes
lifetimes come –
ten thousand
dusty roads
. . .