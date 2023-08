had i more than this

to give

more than my last word

a sigh no longer

waiting

every dream to wake

had i something

left of everything

take

then take some more

steal my breath

claim this heart

had never beat

before

had i reason

to surrender –

fear to lay aside

miles i may have walked

to find you home

forget them all

til comes the day

i shall rise again

renewed in love

i saved to

give you more

. . .