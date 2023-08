wherever love

has memorized

the color of my eyes

the way my hair gets tangled

with the sheets

was only this

i waited

lives to disregard

the winter ache

of rainbows

melted into flame

whatever once i noticed

convincing it might seem

how the stars aligned

within my dreams

how the morning

pressed against the shadow

of my need

remining me of

all the things

i never knew

to know

. . .