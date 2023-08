were this the love

to save me

when every hope was spent

before i dared

the window

to throw open

was this what i imagined

when nights were dark

and cold

the warmth i knew

was fitted

for my soul

how can i know

how can i ever

will to understand

the roads between

a million wayward stars

shattered by a wish

once i made

once i carried

slept beneath a pillow

on my bed

were this the love

to save me

when every hope was spent

before i dared

the window

to throw open

. . .