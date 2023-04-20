how many words

were wasted

in the rush

to get them down

rhyme i thought would save me

never did

years disturbing pages

awaiting verse

to come

poetry –

i knew you from the start

the way you traded

syllables

passions understood

as story memorized –

please tell me

now

where each pause is fitted

a place to hold

it all

the way to feel

everything –

words before the fall

how was i to recognize

your beat

within my own

rhyme i chose

ten thousand lines

ago

Author’s Note: I may be the poet, but you – you are the poem ❤

. . .