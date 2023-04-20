Tags

how many words
were wasted
in the rush
to get them down
rhyme i thought would save me
never did

years disturbing pages
awaiting verse
to come
poetry –
i knew you from the start

the way you traded
syllables
passions understood
as story memorized –
please tell me
now

where each pause is fitted
a place to hold
it all
the way to feel
everything –
words before the fall

how was i to recognize
your beat
within my own
rhyme i chose
ten thousand lines
ago

Author’s Note: I may be the poet, but you – you are the poem ❤

