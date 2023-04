i will wait

beyond the shadows

near the rivers edge

i shall kneel

beside the place where heaven turns

where the water

rushes stronger –

than my memory is old

a crush of almost everything

i came for this

to know

i will wait

as april wishes

are swept beyond the veil

til you have come

reminding me of home

i will wait

the red sky morning

your kiss upon my brow

i will wait

beyond the shadows

to remember why

i came

. . .