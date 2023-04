i have loved

without worry

for where it might end

slept through a dream

with no memory

of home

tasted your name

before i could speak

waited this moment

to come

i have lost

i have fallen

i have wandered away

on promises dealt

without want for the rest

without need to remember –

a love such as this

sunlight where darkness

made sense

of it all

then somewhere

forever fell from a wish –

promises meant

to be true

i tasted your name

before i could speak –

waiting a memory

of you

. . .