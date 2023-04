in the silence

before you spoke my name

the first

the last

my only

did remembrance

fall softer than concern

to the ways for getting back

for getting over

in the lonely

before i took your hand

did you understand

i didn’t

never could

be made to see

how sweet the every day

the many ways

you came

to love me

in the silence

before you spoke –

before you spoke

my name

. . .