rivers fall

a rainbow

to appease a hurricane

brushed into

the places

once i grieved

tears surrendered

everything

thought of nothing more

than a hurt to heal

years for letting in

beyond the sky

of smokescreen –

beyond the reach

of lies

came of love

to find me –

waiting still

beneath a stretch of color

rainbows

i have seen –

reflecting me a river

in your eyes

. . .