within these

lonely hands

once your love

permitted –

flush against my breast

do you remember

how it was

the ways we came

to realize

our love

our lowly purpose

when the sky went dark

was for this

you came around

words

beneath an echo

of wings –

a wilderness

pressed into the tender

of my need

do you remember

how it was

the ways we came –

surrender

the winds have died

but lonely hands

they grieve

. . .