save for me

a moment here –

before the dawn is come

while still

the night birds

flutter to my breast

wait for me

make for me

as once you dreamed

a life

take your name

from off these hungry lips

suffer my confession

was for this

i came to be

across a million tribes

an angry sea

saved for you

made for you

love i won’t forsake

hands to reach

whisper me

to home

. . .