chisel me

forever

set your name with mine

beneath an evening

spread

of ancient pines

beneath a sky

of almost black –

wings against the dark

whispers of remember

– fathers

taking flight

carve me

into maple –

my soul to golden oak

swear me not a page

where i might stay

counter to a memory

how would i compare

as one so sweet –

to steal my heart

away

. . .