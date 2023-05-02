Tags
blessing, gifts, life, love, resurrection, returning home, time, truth
when my love
has failed to honor
everything you are to me
when my heart
is blind
my voice
a distant gale
when my touch
no longer lingers
would to satisfy
your want
will i see the signs
will i know
when you have gone
when my love
has failed to notice –
all that you are
still
when longing fades
my arms
grow weak
beneath the strain of us
tell me
o please tell me
help me find my way
hold for me some other –
a place
our love remains
. . .