when my love

has failed to honor

everything you are to me

when my heart

is blind

my voice

a distant gale

when my touch

no longer lingers

would to satisfy

your want

will i see the signs

will i know

when you have gone

when my love

has failed to notice –

all that you are

still

when longing fades

my arms

grow weak

beneath the strain of us

tell me

o please tell me

help me find my way

hold for me some other –

a place

our love remains

. . .