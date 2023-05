when i’ve forgotten

where we were

before we knew of us –

wherever hurts

are given time to heal

when i’ve let of each

eternity

scatter to the floor

the ache within my breast –

your voice above

the still

when i’ve forgotten

times before

your breath condensed

with mine

the way your fingers

fell against

my soul

an echo of a promise

bouncing softly

off my skin

the way you speak my name

to bring me home

. . .