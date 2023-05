for another day

let us be –

lest some other

breath become

of memories refined

a place beyond the sun

where morning wakes

the night

remits

with destinies to grieve

as one

most surely one

our faults to ease

for another touch

every word

suffers my surrender

no way for getting back

for getting home

come this sweet permission

to take

please take of mine

to spare our love –

the only truth

i know

. . .