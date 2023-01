last i knew

the creek was gone

weeds to hide the barn

a falling down

as rivers from the sky

miles beyond

remember this

solace of surrender

silence sworn

to distances between

fuel of forgotten

lives

hastened by a truth

someone stole

my heart

and let me live

loved beneath

the jealous eyes

of jupiter and mars

gathered as a moment

almost

but never gone

save me one last time

or let me dream

. . .