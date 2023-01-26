As promise given

soul to soul –

as sunlight to the shadows –

would for the truth

I burst into a flame –

and leave my mark of cinder –

charcoal

memories etched –

How could I know

the rest of me

was you

Before the past

is ever passed

as futures to uncover –

a moment there

pretending not to be –

A breath in time

but I confess

forever stretched to fill it –

leaving thought

to guard the days

between

Eternity –

a place began

by whispers sworn to silence

Dare I speak

and hear your voice again

Words can never garner

a story so familiar –

you close your eyes

and I resign to sleep

. . .