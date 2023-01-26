As promise given
soul to soul –
as sunlight to the shadows –
would for the truth
I burst into a flame –
and leave my mark of cinder –
charcoal
memories etched –
How could I know
the rest of me
was you
Before the past
is ever passed
as futures to uncover –
a moment there
pretending not to be –
A breath in time
but I confess
forever stretched to fill it –
leaving thought
to guard the days
between
Eternity –
a place began
by whispers sworn to silence
Dare I speak
and hear your voice again
Words can never garner
a story so familiar –
you close your eyes
and I resign to sleep
. . .