how will i remember

when pieces

are lost

when the box i once owned

burned last july

how will i know

what of love

i have carried

when robbed of the warmth

of your hand

wrapped in mine

how will i know

love was for keeping

when the light

on my porch

has burned out

how will i see

through the dawn

to remember

it is you

i have ached –

coming home

for me now

. . .