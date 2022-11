last i remember

the stars had no names

and a wild endless blue

was your name

on my lips

surrender made do

with the past

it is gone

like a wave built of clouds

where our dreams

linger on

forty

and something more wondrous

than this

than years folded soft

on the night

last i was taken

you found me somehow

out past the waves

where stars

are allowed

pointed

and endless

cradled by blue

– fate

rearranged

by your hands

. . .