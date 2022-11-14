for dreams

i’ve forgotten

years i thought would slow

to wonder how love is

and why we came

suffice to fill a lifetime

with moments more

than this –

a million words

made sacred

by your flame

lest i spend

the ways that mattered

hands that fit

just so –

leagues beyond

the reach of golden strands

pasture i’ve neglected

lay me down

again

guardian of stars

this tender land

you will know

as i have known you

feel

as i can feel

what was come

and what i gave

to have you here

when there is nothing

to surrender –

no memory of light

pages turned

til every rhyme

is clear

save the ways we were

one night

– when every cloud was dust

remember this forever

remember us –

a part of every truth

we dared declare

when nights are

painted golden –

dreams live

everywhere

. . .