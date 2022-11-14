Tags
life, love, memory of light, tenderness, truth, what matters, wondering
for dreams
i’ve forgotten
years i thought would slow
to wonder how love is
and why we came
suffice to fill a lifetime
with moments more
than this –
a million words
made sacred
by your flame
lest i spend
the ways that mattered
hands that fit
just so –
leagues beyond
the reach of golden strands
pasture i’ve neglected
lay me down
again
guardian of stars
this tender land
you will know
as i have known you
feel
as i can feel
what was come
and what i gave
to have you here
when there is nothing
to surrender –
no memory of light
pages turned
til every rhyme
is clear
save the ways we were
one night
– when every cloud was dust
remember this forever
remember us –
a part of every truth
we dared declare
when nights are
painted golden –
dreams live
everywhere
. . .
grandfathersky said:
To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower,
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour. – William Blake