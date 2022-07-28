of nothing

not much do I have

tho i beg you

to take what you will

go without speaking

let me a kiss

the warmth of your name

still burning

my lips

of boxes

and winters

ten thousand years

i made of my life

one sweet yesterday –

coffee left stains

on the floor

where I knelt

burning my secrets

away

echoes

are scattered

high on a shelf

where once I kept photos

pieces of us

stored without thought

to where we might be –

or how far the stars

still to fall

. . .