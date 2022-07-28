Tags
breath, life, love, questions, seasons, sometimes, soul memory, star crossed, time, treasure
of nothing
not much do I have
tho i beg you
to take what you will
go without speaking
let me a kiss
the warmth of your name
still burning
my lips
of boxes
and winters
ten thousand years
i made of my life
one sweet yesterday –
coffee left stains
on the floor
where I knelt
burning my secrets
away
echoes
are scattered
high on a shelf
where once I kept photos
pieces of us
stored without thought
to where we might be –
or how far the stars
still to fall
. . .